P&O Cruises christened its new flagship Iona during a naming ceremony with a difference in Southampton on Sunday (16 May)

The 5,200-guest vessel – the largest ever built for the UK market – was named by its godmother, Hays Travel chair Dame Irene Hays, and marked with a performance from the ship’s musical director Gary Barlow.

The festivities were beamed to a "virtual audience" around the UK and across the globe.

P&O president Paul Ludlow said Iona’s arrival "heralds a new beginning and a new hope for the [cruise] industry" after the sector had endured a 427-day suspension due to the Covid pandemic.

Ludlow called Hays "the voice of reason, thoughtfulness and spirit" for the UK travel industry and praised her and late husband John’s work to help young people and rescuing thousands of jobs after taking on Thomas Cook’s retail estate after its collapse in 2019.

During the ceremony Hays was also shown a touching video message from the team at Hays Travel showing their pride and offering congratulations on her becoming Iona’s godmother

Barlow also took to the stage to perform Take That hits Greatest Day and Rule the World - with the traditional christening bottle smashing taking place at the culmination of his set.