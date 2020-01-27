The line shook up its onboard drinks packages last January, with guests cruising for five or more nights able to take advantage of four options – an Ultimate Drinks Package; a non-alcoholic drinks package; hot drinks package; and a children’s drinks package.



Paul Ludlow, P&O Cruises president, told TTG the drinks packages were introduced following requests from passengers, but admitted they weren’t for everyone. "There’s an option for it to be bought as an add-on – that’s something we will continue.”



Ludlow said the line was now exploring whether it could replicate the model elsewhere. “It’s interesting for us. There’s other things we could do with things like Wi-Fi packages or shore excursions. There’s nothing we’re planning right now, but it’s something we will be looking at.”