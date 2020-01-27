P&O Cruises could look to introduce new shore excursion or Wi-Fi packages following the success of its drinks packages.
The line shook up its onboard drinks packages last January, with guests cruising for five or more nights able to take advantage of four options – an Ultimate Drinks Package; a non-alcoholic drinks package; hot drinks package; and a children’s drinks package.
Paul Ludlow, P&O Cruises president, told TTG the drinks packages were introduced following requests from passengers, but admitted they weren’t for everyone. "There’s an option for it to be bought as an add-on – that’s something we will continue.”
Ludlow said the line was now exploring whether it could replicate the model elsewhere. “It’s interesting for us. There’s other things we could do with things like Wi-Fi packages or shore excursions. There’s nothing we’re planning right now, but it’s something we will be looking at.”
Elsewhere, Ludlow acknowledged agent concerns with the line’s Price Promise, introduced in December, which saw the line offering passengers who booked direct a refund or onboard credit if they found their cruise priced more cheaply with an agent within 24 hours.
Ludlow insisted the move wasn’t “anti-agent” and urged any frustrated agents to get in touch. “We introduced it [Price Promise] as a reassurance thing. We wanted people to feel excited when they were booking - we didn’t want them to have any nagging doubts, we wanted them to feel reassurance.
“The number of instances where [we’ve paid out] is very small. The feedback from customers is great. If agents are angry, I would say come and talk to us,” Ludlow added.
“Many travel agents were totally comfortable with the rationale. We will continue to offer a level playing field. Travel agents help us build demand – they do a wonderful job.”