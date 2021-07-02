The Caribbean cruise will depart Southampton on 22 February 2022 and will feature 16 ports of call, including Madeira, St Kitts, St Lucia, Barbados, Aruba, Dominica, Antigua and Tenerife, before returning to the UK.



Aurora is also to sail on a 12-night Portugal and the Canary Islands cruise from Southampton on 1 April 2022 visiting La Palma, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Lisbon.



The new cruises, which go on sale on Tuesday (6 July), replace Aurora’s planned 2022 world cruise which had to be cancelled due to the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.



P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “The Caribbean and Portugal and Canary Islands are hugely popular with P&O Cruises guests so we’re delighted to be giving more options to enjoy some winter sun in early 2022 and on Aurora, our ship exclusively for adults.