The Sunflower Lanyard scheme has been set up for people who need help travelling, but who do not have an immediately visible disability.

Passengers sailing between Hull and Rotterdam or Hull and Zeebrugge can request a free sunflower lanyard to alert staff to their needs.

P&O has worked with the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) to develop the scheme, which includes staff training.

"We are fully committed to providing accessible travel for all and we hope that the introduction of the sunflower lanyards will provide an extra layer of reassurance to passengers with hidden disabilities, as well as their families," said Michaela Mullen, head of brand and customer experience at P&O Ferries.



Marc Powell, strategic relationship executive at the RNIB, added: “For those with a hidden disability, such as a vision impairment, travelling can sometimes be a stressful experience.

"Now, by offering the sunflower lanyards as an option, P&O Ferries is helping to alleviate some of this pressure, which will provide added reassurance and an important confidence boost for blind and partially sighted people while they are on their travels."

Request a sunflower lanyard on P&O Ferries’ website or by contacting its customer services team.