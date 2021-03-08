Iona and Britannia will operate from June to September but guests must be fully vaccinated to cruise

P&O Cruises has released more details of new UK-based itineraries for Britannia and Iona this summer and confirmed all guests must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to sail.

The line’s Ultimate Escape programme sees Britannia offer three- and four-night breaks and one six-night holiday from June 27 to 19 September, while Iona will operate seven-night itineraries running from 7 August to 18 September.

Prices start from £449pp for a three-night Britannia sailing and from £1,199pp for Iona’s seven-night maiden voyage. Cruises go on sale from 23 March.

P&O said that based on the “advanced progress” of the UK’s Covid vaccination rollout, coupled with “strong expressed preference on the part of our guests”, sailings would only be open to passengers who had received their second Covid vaccination dose at least seven days before departure.

Proof of vaccination and the dates administered will be required and failure to provide the evidence will result in denial of boarding.

Travel insurance will also be mandatory for all guests, with P&O partnering with Holiday Extras to offer cruise-specific cover.

Although there is no age restriction on the itineraries, guests of all ages must meet the requirements of the vaccination policy, P&O stated. All other P&O itineraries currently on sale do not require guests to be vaccinated.

Guests and crew will also need to follow “enhanced health and wellbeing measures” while onboard – including enhanced sanitation measures, social distancing and the wearing of masks in certain areas.

P&O said crew would undergo a “strict testing and quarantine regime” and be regularly tested during their work onboard.