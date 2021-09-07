The line’s new film – “What a night” – is set to premiere on Monday (13 September) across national broadcast channels and will run until November.

The 40-second advert features a couple recounting holiday memories from P&O’s new flagship, Iona.

Filming for future versions focusing on the Mediterranean and Caribbean is “already underway”, the line said.

P&O will restart overseas sailings on 25 September as Iona begins holidays to mainland Spain, Portugal and the Canary Islands.

President Paul Ludlow said the advert aimed to “capture the special, intangible aspects of a holiday and the way so many of us replay memories from our holidays for many years afterwards.”

“The past 18 months have highlighted that we need pivotal, vital moments to create memories which are full of joy. This film, featuring a real life couple, captures that joy with an authentic and heartfelt spirit,” he added.