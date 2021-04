Extra capacity has been announced for the ship's three- and four-night itineraries

Extra capacity has been announced for the ship's three- and four-night itineraries

P&O Cruises has released extra cabins for its series of UK coastal sailings this summer.

The line reported “overwhelming” demand after launching its programme last month, which sees Britannia and newest ship Iona departing Southampton between June and September.

P&O has now announced extra capacity for three and four-night itineraries onboard Britannia, leading in from £249pp for an inside cabin.

All guests must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to sail.