P&O Cruises has amended its original summer schedule - replacing it with a series of short break and week-long ’staycation’ UK cruises.

The line’s current published programme onboard Arcadia, Aurora, Azura and Ventura has been suspended until the end of August and on Britannia and its upcoming flagship Iona until the end of September.

P&O’s UK sailings will go on sale later in March with more details of dates, prices and onboard experience announced later this month.

President Paul Ludlow said UK-based holidays “will be the first to become a reality” with hopes of international travel returning gradually this summer and he said the programme’s creation would allow guests “to be able to enjoy a proper summer holiday at sea”.

“We remain in very close contact with the UK government and associated bodies as we monitor the latest situation and guidance on travel. From the moment we see travel restrictions lifting we will begin the significant logistical task to re-start our operations,” added Ludlow.