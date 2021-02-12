P&O Cruises has revealed the name of its second Excel-class ship. The LNG-powered vessel will be a sister to the upcoming Iona and launch in December 2022. Watch the name announcement video below...

Sailings onboard Arvia, meaning "from the seashore" will go on sale next month.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: "Arvia will join Iona as an innovative and future-focused ship offering an outstanding, varied and contemporary holiday.

"Arvia has been designed to travel to the sun year-round and to maximise views of the ocean and the seashore from everywhere on board, so it seemed a very fitting name and one which will reflect the experience for guests onboard.

"The seashore is known for its relaxing properties and tranquillity and a holiday on Arvia will, indeed, celebrate this and have relaxation at its heart.

"The rejuvenating and restorative qualities of a walk on the beach and invigorating sea air will be reflected in the experiences both on board and on shore as well as the vast space on board which has enabled us to include a number of new and extraordinary features."