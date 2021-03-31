Upcoming ship Arvia will sail the Canaries before redeploying to the Caribbean

A maiden Canary Islands season for upcoming ship Arvia and a 99-night world cruise onboard Arcadia are among highlights of P&O Cruises’ newly revealed winter 2022/23 programme.

Arvia’s 14-night Canary Islands inaugural voyage will depart from Southampton and be followed by a Canary Islands Christmas and New Year cruise before the vessel redeploys for seven and 14-night Caribbean fly-cruises from Barbados and Antigua.

The ship’s Caribbean holidays all include an overnight call in Barbados with new itineraries also featuring a maiden call at La Romana in the Dominican Republic, as well as Curacao, Martinique, St Kitts, St Lucia and St Maarten.

In a first for P&O, Canary Islands fly-cruises voyages from Tenerife will be available onboard Azura – with two alternating seven-night cruises able to be combined to create a 14-night holiday.

Double onboard credit is available for Azura’s Canary Islands holidays booked before 1 June 2021, with 14-night breaks leading in from £879pp - visiting Madeira, La Palma, Fuerteventura, Tenerife, Madeira, Gran Canaria and Lanzarote.

Meanwhile, Iona will operate a winter season of Spain, Portugal and Canaries cruises featuring overnight calls in Lisbon or Barcelona, and P&O’s 99-night world cruise onboard Arcadia departing in January 2023 includes calls to Sydney, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, Tauranga (New Zealand), and Kuala Lumpur - on sale from £9,499pp.

Aurora’s 65-night circumnavigation of South America will also depart in January and among its highlights spends two days in Rio de Janeiro, Montevideo, San Antonio and Lima (priced from £4,999pp).

P&O president Paul Ludlow said: “The first holidays on new ship Arvia, exemplifying design excellence and built for sunshine cruising, and our first-ever Canary Islands fly-cruises are just two of the exciting highlights of our winter 2022 programme.

“We’re all longing to get back to travelling the world so we’re making it as easy as possible to have a P&O Cruises holiday to look forward to. All our winter 2022 holidays are available with flexible booking terms, 5% low deposit, plus the opportunity to spread the cost monthly at no additional cost.”