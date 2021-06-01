P&O Cruises’ newest ship Iona could welcome “thousands of agents” this summer – providing government guidelines allow, the line’s president has revealed.

Speaking to TTG following the launch of Iona last month, Paul Ludlow said agents were “valued more than ever by P&O”.



He added the decision to choose Hays Travel owner Irene Hays as godmother was, in part, as a nod of gratitude to the trade for their support and in recognition of the immense challenges faced by agents over the last 14 months.



“We really wanted to choose somebody who had made a difference and Irene Hays really stood out for us. Travel agencies have gone through a huge amount. And the [Iona] ceremony was a reflection of how we’ve pulled together as an industry,” he said.



“We couldn’t have done it without travel agents. I think we’ve supported travel agents in return, and together we’ve pulled each other through.”