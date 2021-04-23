Swan Hellenic, which relaunched as a brand last year, is due to return to the world’s polar region later this year as it takes delivery of two new “ice class” expedition ships in late 2021 and early 2022.



Martin Johnson, director and co-founder of Polar Routes, said: “We are delighted to be offering Swan Hellenic’s full suite of expedition cruises to Antarctica and the Arctic, on their two brand new, boutique expedition ships, fully packaged and protected.



“Plus, guests will be able to enjoy some exciting launch offers in the coming weeks when they book their Swan Hellenic 2021/2022 Antarctica voyage with our polar specialists.”



Mario Bounas, Swan Hellenic’s vice-president of marketing, said: “We are thrilled to be represented by such a renowned partner as Polar Routes on our journey of relaunching the iconic brand of Swan Hellenic."