The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Tuesday (7 January) it was making enquiries.



"On Thursday, 2 January, the Met’s Cyber Crime Team was contacted with regards to a reported ransomware attack involving a foreign currency exchange," said the Met in a statement. "Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."



Travelex took down its websites following the cyber attack on New Year’s Eve (31 December).



The company said it powered down its systems as a precaution to prevent a "software virus" from spreading.



An initial investigation "showed no indication any personal or customer data had been compromised" said Travelex, adding the company had drafted in a team of external cybersecurity experts to "isolate the virus and restore affected systems".