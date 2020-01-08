The funds are often used to boost infrastructure, marketing activities or regeneration projects.

St Lucia is the most recent destination to announce a tourism levy to fund destination marketing and development.

Its "tourist accommodation fee" will affect hotels, guesthouses, villas, apartments and Airbnb stays.

From 1 April 2020, visitors will be charged a nightly rate of $3 on properties costing up to $120 a night, and $6 on anything beyond $120.

But what do you think - are tourism taxes a helpful boost to the economy or a deterrent to potential visitors?

Let us know in the poll below.