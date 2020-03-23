TTG has, over the past fortnight, been detailing the support that is available to the travel trade to weather the most significant challenge to hit the sector in generations, but we’d like to know how these government funding pledges are filtering down to those operating in the travel sector.

Please let us know in the poll below what it has been like accessing the various support measures outlined in recent weeks – and whether the concessions go far enough.

Don’t forget to leave a comment in the comments section below too if you have any further thoughts on the situation, or drop us an email to feedback@ttgmedia.com.