As the traditional summer peak draws to a close, we want to know whether you feel sales have been strong enough this summer to sustain your business through the winter.
Take the TTG poll below and let us know your thoughts.
It follows the launch of TTG Media’s #SaveTravelJobs campaign which is calling on the government to step up and do more to protect the travel industry.
Financial experts have warned the travel industry is on “the edge of a storm”, with fears that hundreds of businesses – and thousands of jobs – could be lost as creditors start to call in debts, as the furlough scheme end and as the next Atol deadline looms.
TTG Media has drafted a new letter to prime minister Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak highlighting the immense challenge still facing the sector, along with demands for them to provide urgent support in order to save hundreds of thousands of jobs.
The letter, which can be signed here, has three key demands and echoes the latest call for support from by the Abta-led Save Future Travel Coalition.
Do you think your summer sales will be sufficient to make up for the current lack of government support for travel? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below.