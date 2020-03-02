Several agents have told TTG this week answering clients’ questions about the infection has become a routine part of the booking process.

Queries range from what the impact of a change of Foreign Office travel advice will mean for their bookings, to whether it’s possible to catch the infection on an aircraft.

It comes after the government on Tuesday (3 March) published its coronavirus action plan, offering a full guide to what the impact of the infection could be on the UK.

The FCO, meanwhile, continues to only advise against travel to mainland China, two cities in South Korea and several towns in northern Italy.

In light of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, TTG would like to know how it is affecting agents’ businesses across the UK.

Last week, 90% of TTG readers polled said the virus was impacting enquiries, and that clients were asking questions about coronavirus.

Now, though, we’d like to know if the spread of the virus to holiday hotspots such as Tenerife and Italy is impacting actual sales.

