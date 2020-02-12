Chelmsford crown court heard on 23 December that Chloe Haines, 26, of Loudwater, Bucks, had been drinking before she became verbally abusive towards passengers and crew and tried to open the door.

Haines denies the charge of being drunk on an aircraft, but was jailed for two years for assaulting a member of Jet2.com cabin crew and recklessly or negligently acting in a manner likely to endanger an aircraft.

She has also been banned from flying with Jet2.com for life.

