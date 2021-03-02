Three-quarters of adults think it reasonable for airlines to demand vaccinated passengers wear facemasks on flights, new research has revealed.

A poll of 2,105 UK consumers by travel research firm Thrive also found 61% of those interviewed in favour of airlines which only accepted passengers who had been vaccinated.

“Such a move, designed to reassure nervous travellers, would mean airlines operating special services in which all passengers would have to prove they’ve been vaccinated in order to travel,” Thrive said.

The survey also found 79% of those interviewed said they were happy for their vaccination details to be passed on by the NHS to a digital health app for examination by airport officials in other countries.

Thrive research director Sania Haq said: “These findings suggest consumers are now conditioned to ongoing social distancing measures which reduce transmission and prevent the spreading of Covid-19.

“It is also clear that few are worried about any privacy issues regarding their vaccination details if it means they can seamlessly access other countries and travel for business or leisure.”

Thrive’s survey also found 90% of UK adults said they intended to fly abroad at some point in the future, with 69% saying they would do so this year if the vaccination programme was fully rolled out - up from 53% when the question was last put in December 2020.