Interest in long-haul travel is greater than that for nearer to home, a new poll has established.

A survey of 1,132 UK consumers by GlobalData found 36% were considering travelling to a different continent in the next 12 months, more than the 28% planning international travel closer to home.

Ralph Hollister, GlobalData travel and tourism analyst, said factors like frequent adjustments to travel restrictions had not deterred consumers.

“This shows how general fatigue created by the pandemic has left travellers adamant that they need a radical change of scenery and may be willing to put considerable concerns aside to achieve this,” he said.

Hollister added airlines were reinstating their long-haul networks: “This increase in long-haul flights to popular destinations shows that airlines have also predicted pent-up demand for long-haul travel this year.

“Betting on long-haul travel from a traveller and business point of view still carries risk as the pandemic is not over and the situation can still quickly change. However, global demand for long-haul travel is evidently growing, which shows signs that meaningful recovery could start this year.”