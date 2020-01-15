Designed to curb antisocial behaviour, the restrictions will apply for five years in Magaluf and Arenal in Majorca and in the west end of Ibiza’s San Antonio.

The changes include a ban on open bars and happy hours, with self-service drink dispensers and off-licences selling alcohol to shut between 9.30pm and 8am.

Since the news hit headlines around the world, Abta has waded into the discussion to warn the plans could backfire and impact the types of traveller the Balearics want to attract.

But what do you think? Is this a good idea, or do you think it will deter families and couples? Let us know in the poll below.