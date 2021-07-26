Guests can choose from 30 sailings to and from destinations such as Spitsbergen, Greenland, Iceland, North America and the Russian Arctic.

"Islands and Fjords: from Greenland to Spitsbergen", a 12-night sailing from Reykjavik to Longyearbyen between 31 July and 12 August, comes in at £8,830pp.

"The Northeast Passage" sailing from 28 August for 24 nights will see guests embark on a voyage from Norway to Alaska for £14,210pp.

"The Russian Arctic between Wrangel and Chukotka" costs £7,410pp, and will depart on 21 September for 12 nights.

A 9-night "Pristine Spitsbergen" voyage will depart from Longyearbyen on 29 August, with prices starting at £7,430pp.

Several departures in May and August 2023 on a "Fjords and Glaciers of Spitsbergen" itinerary are available from £6,690pp and "Expedition to the Thule Region" for 16 nights from 25 July to 10 August starts at £13,490pp.