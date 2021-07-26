French luxury cruise line Ponant has launched its summer 2023 itinerary.
Guests can choose from 30 sailings to and from destinations such as Spitsbergen, Greenland, Iceland, North America and the Russian Arctic.
"Islands and Fjords: from Greenland to Spitsbergen", a 12-night sailing from Reykjavik to Longyearbyen between 31 July and 12 August, comes in at £8,830pp.
"The Northeast Passage" sailing from 28 August for 24 nights will see guests embark on a voyage from Norway to Alaska for £14,210pp.
"The Russian Arctic between Wrangel and Chukotka" costs £7,410pp, and will depart on 21 September for 12 nights.
A 9-night "Pristine Spitsbergen" voyage will depart from Longyearbyen on 29 August, with prices starting at £7,430pp.
Several departures in May and August 2023 on a "Fjords and Glaciers of Spitsbergen" itinerary are available from £6,690pp and "Expedition to the Thule Region" for 16 nights from 25 July to 10 August starts at £13,490pp.