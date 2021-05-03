Marques said she was confident Brits would be able to return to Portugal promptly this summer (Credit: portugal.gov.pt)

Portugal will definitely be on the UK government’s green list, its tourism minister has predicted.

Rita Marques told BBC Breakfast Portugal’s Covid statistics meant it should be given a green light by the UK.

"If Portugal is not in the green light, I don’t know exactly who is going to be there, because we have the lowest numbers in Europe,” she said. “We are ready to welcome you when you are ready to come.”

Marques explained 30% of Portugal’s population was now vaccinated, and that there had been talks with the UK government. “We have provided all the data you [the UK government] asked.

“I believe things will get better, for sure,” she said, but added 2021 was not going to be a great year. "Our ambitions are to get a slight increase compared to last year.”

She said UK visitors would need to demonstrate they had been vaccinated against Covid-19, were immune owing to a recent infection, or had tested negative for the infection prior to departure.

The country is currently piloting a digital certificate, she added.