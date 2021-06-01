All passengers must complete a "passenger locator card" prior to departure to Portugal (Credit: Jacek Ulinski / Unsplash)

Children under the age of 18 will not have to quarantine upon arrival in Portugal if accompanying adults are fully vaccinated, its tourism board has confirmed.

Under 12s are exempt from testing requirements but those aged between 12-18 will have to show evidence of a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to arrival.

All passengers must complete a "passenger locator card" prior to departure to Portugal.

Guidance on the Visit Portugal website states: "Passengers from the UK must comply with 14 days prophylactic isolation on arrival in Portugal, or have complete vaccination for 14 days.

"Children up to 18 years old do not need to comply with 14 days isolation when accompanying adults have proof of complete vaccination."

On 28 June the UK Foreign Office confirmed those travelling to the country without a vaccine would have to quarantine for 14-days.