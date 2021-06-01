Portugal is now accepting rapid antigen tests as proof of negative Covid status

Portugal is now accepting rapid antigen tests as proof of negative Covid status

Arrivals can now travel to Portugal on a negative lateral flow test for Covid-19, the kind provided for free by the UK government.



Previously, visitors had to provide evidence of a negative pre-departure negative PCR test.



The changes will apply to arrivals from the UK, as well as the EU’s Schengen area.



Several of Portugal’s tourism authorities confirmed the move late last week, as did the Foreign Office.



The FCDO updated its advice to confirm two inbound testing standards were now accepted for travel to Portugal; a PCR test taken up to 72 hours prior to departure, or a rapid antigen test taken up to 24 hours prior to departure.



Those seeking to travel to Portugal on a lateral flow test must, however, check whether their test meets EU standards for rapid antigen tests.



Travellers to Madeira, Porto Santo and the Azores will still be required to present evidence of a negative PCR test for Covid-19 taken up to 72 hours prior to travelling to any of the islands.