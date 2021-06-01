The rush to get back from Portugal and difficulties getting a test to avoid new UK quarantine rules dominates the national press headlines on Monday (7 June).

Portugal will be relegated to the UK government’s amber list from 4am on Tuesday (8 June) meaning anyone travelling to the UK from the destination will have to quarantine and submit to tests on days two and eight of their arrival or return.

Meanwhile, Spain has reopened to vaccinated tourists and Ireland has taken an important step towards lifting its Covid restrictions.

Testing centres ‘overwhelmed’ in Portugal rush

Passengers trying to leave Portugal before Tuesday’s 4am quarantine deadline have waited up to four hours for Covid tests at Faro airport. Many centres were closed on Sunday or dealing with a backlog due to a public holiday last week. There were chaotic scenes at Portugal’s airports as thousands tried to beat tomorrow’s 4am deadline. (The Times)

Spain reopens to vaccinated tourists

Spain has reopened its borders to vaccinated travellers and will allow cruise ships to dock once again. Spain now permits visitors who are jabbed to take the cheaper antigen test 72 hours before arrival. However, the country remains on the UK amber list, although the Foreign Office is not advising against travel to the Canary Islands. (The Guardian)

Qantas organised crime infiltration claim

Qantas has said it is “disturbed” by claims in the Australian press that crime gangs had “infiltrated” the airline. Allegations were based on a classified intelligence operation that found up to 150 staff had links to criminality. They included members of motorcycle gangs involved in drug importation and other activities. The airline said no concerns had been raised with it by the authorities. (BBC)

Ireland takes another step towards reopening

Outdoor hospitality has resumed in the Republic of Ireland, with pubs and restaurants able to reopen. Indoor visiting is also allowed. Irish citizens will be able to travel abroad from 19 July using the EU Digital Covid Certificate scheme. (BBC)

Plymouth ferry link resumes

Brittany Ferries has resumed its Plymouth-Spain link after an eight month absence. The Pont-Aven left the UK on Sunday for Santander with 800 passengers onboard. Most passengers were second home owners needing to check on their properties, the ferry company said. (BBC)