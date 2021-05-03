Portugal has been tipped as one of only what could be a handful of European destinations to make the UK's 'green list'

Portugal has been tipped as one of only what could be a handful of European destinations to make the UK's 'green list'

Demand for flights to Portugal has shot up in recent days ahead of the government’s hotly-anticipated traffic light reveal, which TTG understands will finally drop on Friday afternoon (7 May).

One-way Heathrow-Faro flights with British Airways are available from £273 on 15 May, two days before the expected resumption of non-essential international travel. Two days later, the flights on the same route cost from £565.



Ryanair, meanwhile, is selling Stansted-Lisbon flights for £128 on 14 May, rising to £262 on 19 May.



Flight prices do, however, drop considerably over the weeks following the proposed restart. TTG was able to find June flights to Portugal for as low as £19.



It should be noted the government is yet to formally confirm the current ban on all non-essential international travel will be lifted from 17 May.



On Friday, ministers are expected to reveal how countries will be categorised – "green", "amber" or "red" under a new traffic light system governing the restart.



Arrivals from green list countries will be subject to the least onerous restrictions – they will have to take a pre-departure test before their return to the UK, and a PCR test by the end of the second day of their return. Green list countries will come with no quarantine requirement.



Arrivals from amber list destinations will have to self-isolate at home for 10 days, and take tests on days two and eight of their quarantine, although they can use Test To Release to cut this short.



Red list arrivals will have to self-isolate for 10 days in a government-appointed quarantine hotel facility at their own expense, with tests on days two and eight.