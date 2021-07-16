Staff working for ground handling service firm Groundforce have announced industrial action running from 31 July to 2 August, according to the Foreign Office (FCDO).

Employees at Portugal’s airports are in dispute with the company over wage arrears, according to reports, and held a two-day walkout last weekend which caused the cancellation of around 650 flights across the country.

“If you are travelling during this period, contact your airline or tour operator to check whether you will be affected,” advised the FCDO.