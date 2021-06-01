TravelSupermarket has seen clicks for summer holidays in Portugal fall by 85% week-on-week (Credit: Dan Gold / Unsplash)

Holiday package prices to Portugal this summer have plunged by nearly two-thirds in the week since the government’s decision to move the country to the amber list.

Figures from TravelSupermarket show that in the past week there has been a 64% fall in the average price of a seven-night trip to Portugal in July and August 2021.

The holiday comparison site added that clicks on holidays to Portugal had also dropped by 85% week-on-week following the government’s decision.



TravelSupermarket said seven-night family breaks to popular destinations on the amber list this summer were now available from £180pp during the peak school holiday period.

Emma Coulthurst, from TravelSupermarket, said: “It would, in normal times, be fairly hard to find a seven-night package holiday during the summer school holidays from under £300pp.