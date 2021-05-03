Portugal has scored well in a value for money survey as it begins to welcome back UK visitors.

The latest Post Office Travel Money annual Holiday Money Report names the Algarve as best-value eurozone resort, with a survey of eight tourist items, including drinks and meals, costing £44.13.

It beat nearest eurozone rival Costa del Sol, where the basket costs £57.96, but was behind Marmaris (£37.19) and the cheapest option, Sunny Beach in Bulgaria, which totalled £27.71.

Prices in the Algarve have fallen 16.5% and helped Portugal pull away from the Costa del Sol, which is 31% pricier.

The Costa has fallen from fifth to seventh place in the Post Office’s top 10 after registering a 3% price rise. Bali and South Africa make up the top five best value destinations, while another Portuguese destination, Madeira with a £62 basket, has edged out Cyprus from tenth place.

The second new entrant to the best value top 10 is Sri Lanka, in ninth place, replacing Japan, where prices in Tokyo have risen 24% to £66. The 16% reduction in prices to £59 in Sri Lanka is a consequence of the weak rupee, the survey said, “since local prices remain on par with a year ago”.