Transport secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed that Portugal will be removed from the England’s green list from Tuesday (8 June) as the government opts for a “safety first” approach.

Shapps said it was a “difficult decision to make” and Portugal was being moved to the amber list due to a rise in the country’s Covid-19 positivity rate in the past few weeks and also the emergence of a “Nepal mutation” of the so-called Indian or Delta variant.

“The positivity rate has nearly doubled since the last review in Portugal and the other thing is there’s a Nepal mutation which has been detected and we just don’t know the potential for that to be a vaccine-defeating mutation,” he told BBC News.

Portugal, including Madeira and the Azores, will be moved to the amber list from 4am on Tuesday (8 June).

While seven countries - Sri Lanka, Costa Rica, Egypt, Trinidad & Tobago, Bahrain, Afghanistan and Sudan -have also been added to the red list, which requires a 10-day quarantine in a government-organised hotel for arrivals in England.