(Portugal, Alentejo) The changes came into effect on Monday (28 June) (Credit: Jacek Ulinski / Unsplash)

British travellers to Portugal who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will reportedly have to self-isolate for 14-days on arrival from Monday (28 June).

Anyone travelling to the mainland by air, sea or land will have to prove they have had two jabs at least 15 days prior to arrival.

The changes were introduced by the Portuguese government and are likely to last until 11 July.

On 25 June Malta reportedly outlined plans to require unvaccinated Brits to quarantine upon entering the country this summer.

The moves come following rising concerns over the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

However, fully vaccinated Brits will be exempt from having to show a negative PCR test on entry to the Portuguese island of Madeira, which will be added to the green ‘watch list’ on Wednesday (30 June) alongside the Balearics and Caribbean islands such as Barbados.