Portugal’s tourism chief Luis Araujo has said he is "extremely disappointed" with the UK government’s decision to remove Portugal from its quarantine-free green list.

Araujo’s comments come as travellers rush to return to the UK from Portugal before the it is formally placed on the UK’s amber list from 4am on Tuesday (8 June).

Those returning from Portugal must have proof of a negative Covid test taken no more than three days before their departure or face a £500 fine.

However, long delays have been reported at testing centres in Portugal owing to the sudden demand, including waits of up to four hours at Faro.

Following last Thursday’s announcement, Araujo said: "We are extremely disappointed to hear the UK government has made the decision to remove Portugal from the green list.

"We fully maintain and stress unwavering confidence in the safety of the nation and thank the support of all our partners and friends in the UK, especially our trading partners that have been essential in quickly reinstating flight capacity into Portugal."