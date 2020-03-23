The airline this week made a formal application for a state-backed loan, Reuters reports.



Chairman Miguel Frasquillo told a parliamentary hearing the airline was "at its most delicate" in its 75-year history, despite ending its last financial year in its strongest ever cash position.



It temporarily laid off 90% of employees at the end of March with much of its fleet grounded due to global travel restrictions arising from the coronavirus pandemic.



Tap has so far declined to comment on what level of support it is seeking. The Portuguese government is understood to have discussed nationalising Tap given its importance to the country.