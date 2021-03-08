Iona’s sister vessel will launch in December 2022 and offer sailings from Barbados and Antigua

Iona’s sister vessel will launch in December 2022 and offer sailings from Barbados and Antigua

Arvia, P&O Cruises’ next ship and Iona’s sister vessel, will sail its maiden season in the Caribbean.

Launching in December 2022, Arvia will offer sailings from Barbados and Antigua through to March 2023.

Itineraries will feature La Romana in the Dominican Republic - a maiden port of call for P&O Cruises - Curaçao, Martinique, St Kitts, St Lucia and St Maarten.

Seven and 14-night fly-cruises from the UK also all include an overnight call in Barbados and 22-night holidays departing from, or returning to, Southampton with UK flights are also available.

P&O president Paul Ludlow said itineraries onboard Arvia, and the rest of the line’s winter 2022 season, would go on sale “very shortly”.

“We cannot wait to bring our newest ship to our glorious home port of Barbados and also to Antigua, which will be a first-time turnaround port for P&O Cruises,” said Ludlow.

He described how due to the ship’s design to provide “exceptional views” of the ocean, seashore and surrounding destinations, the Caribbean made for the “optimal maiden season destination”.

“From the very initial concept Arvia has been created to be the epitome of a sunshine resort, developed to be an ideal way to enjoy the Caribbean’s turquoise waters and white sandy beaches like never before.”