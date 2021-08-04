The vessel’s first-ever cruise is currently sailing around the UK coast for seven-nights, having departed from the line’s homeport of Southampton last Saturday (7 August).

On Monday (9 August) the ship anchored adjacent to the island of Iona ahead of commencing scenic cruising around the Isle of Colonsay, Lochbuie, Duart Castle, Tobermory, Bac Mor, Fingal’s Cave, Sound of Jura, Claggain Bay, Mull of Kintyre and Sanda Island.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow described the inaugural voyage as a "new era" in travel.

"For this special maiden voyage we wanted to bring guests to the island of Iona which has influenced many aspects of the ship – the sense of space in the SkyDome through to our gin still named ’Columba’, the heather in our Marabelle gin distilled on board and, of course, the name of the ship," he added.

After an initial season of domestic itineraries, Iona will offer holidays to Spain and the Canary Islands from September 2021. Fourteen-night cruises are available from £1,299pp.