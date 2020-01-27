P&O's Paul Ludlow on Iona, cruise's growth and Gary Barlow

This is also the reason for the launch of Ionafest – P&O’s summer floating festival, which will feature celebrity names such as Clean Bandit, Jo Whiley, Sara Cox, Trevor Nelson and now Barlow.

Barlow is part of P&O’s plan to achieve this. He is also, says Ludlow, the epitome of “Britishness”. “Our heartland audience is ITV Saturday night. Gary was top of the list for us – everyone loves him, from nine-year-olds to grandmas. Working with Gary helps us to reach new audiences”.

“We need to grow this market,” Ludlow says passionately. “We need to create more demand and get cruise into the consciousness of people who have never even thought about it.”

This, of course, was the idea.

Fast-forward 24 hours and Ludlow is still buzzing. “Fun, wasn’t it?” he grins. It certainly got the line some attention, with headlines across the national press from The Sun to The Telegraph.

That all changed recently when he took to the stage to be interviewed by TV presenter Fearne Cotton before welcoming Take That star and new P&O Cruises ambassador Gary Barlow at an intimate venue in London’s Shoreditch, packed with journalists and travel agents.

Despite, or perhaps because, the line is gearing up to launch the biggest ship in its history (and largest-ever designed for the UK market), Paul Ludlow has largely stayed out of the limelight recently, focusing instead on getting on with the day job.

Staying shipshape



The line’s ambitions are being realised, it seems. Ludlow says over the past year it has seen an increase in both new-to-brand and new-to-cruise customers.



It’s also seen interest from a younger demographic. And this, as Ludlow is all too aware, is crucial, because within six months P&O Cruises will have a whole lot more capacity to fill: a 5,200-passenger ship to be exact, followed by a similarly sized sister vessel in 2022.



That’s a lot of additional beds.

Ludlow, though, seems to be relishing the challenge. “We started the Iona project nearly five years ago. We did a lot of research including demonstrating there is absolutely the capacity in the market to fill a new ship,” he explains.

A lot though, can happen in five years (Brexit, for one thing). And rival Royal Caribbean took the decision last year to reduce its UK capacity for 2020, pulling British favourite Independence of the Seas out of Southampton.

Does this worry Ludlow? “I’m extremely confident about demand. Business is good,” he insists. “We are more than 80% filled for Iona, which is above where we expected to be. But it’s not so much about the new ship, it’s about filling the other ships in the fleet,” he points out.

“We have to make sure we manage the rest of the fleet. What’s remarkable is that we’ve got staggering occupancy on Iona and the rest of the fleet is better sold at this point for 2020 than we were in 2019.”



On Iona itself, he admits the line has stayed secretive, particularly with regards to its onboard features.

"Physically seeing it will be like nothing you’ve ever seen before"

Other than the SkyDome and some family-focused eateries, the trade has been kept largely in the dark about what to expect on P&O’s newest ship.

Ludlow will say only that Iona, which is 50% larger than Britannia, will be an “evolution” of this vessel, which launched in 2015.

Also that Iona’s sister ship will not be identical – “it will be a sister vessel, not a twin”.

“There are a lot of reveals to reveal”, Ludlow smiles. “But also it doesn’t matter how great the photos are, physically seeing it will be like nothing you’ve ever seen before”.

And “at least 2,000 agents” will be able to testify to this in May as part of P&O’s ongoing wave campaign.

Ludlow says the line will also continue to operate its “One Day Holidays” ship visit experiences over the summer as well.



Meanwhile, although he might be tight-lipped on actual features, Ludlow does confirm Iona won’t feature Princess Cruises’ wearable tech Ocean Medallion – at least not yet.

“Never say never,” he grins. “Princess is doing a fantastic job, and it’s something that can be retrofitted,” he hints. “But there are no plans at the moment.”