Search TTG
Search
Remember me
New to TTG?
Register
TTG+ Benefits
TTG+ Events
TTG Suppliers Directory Live
TTG+ Events On Demand
TTG Travel Agent Tracker
TTG Print Archive
Join TTG+
Latest Edition
Advertise
Features List
Travel Industry Jobs
Apply for travel industry jobs or place your own recruitment briefs.
TTG+ Benefits
TTG+ Events
TTG Suppliers Directory Live
TTG+ Events On Demand
TTG Travel Agent Tracker
TTG Print Archive
Join TTG+
Latest Edition
Advertise
Features List
Travel Industry Jobs
Apply for travel industry jobs or place your own recruitment briefs.
Competitions
Win a fam trip place with Visit Utah's Walker Tracker challenge
23 Dec 2020
Win a four-night stay in Ajman with Youtravel
16 Dec 2020
Win an island break on Jersey
07 Dec 2020
Win a fam trip place with Visit Utah's Walker Tracker challenge
Win a four-night stay in Ajman with Youtravel
Win an island break on Jersey
VIEW ALL COMPETITIONS
Events
TTG+ Events
Open Events
TTG's Top 50 Travel Agencies 2021
The Travel Industry Awards by TTG
TTG Luxury Travel Awards
TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies
TTG EVENTS CALENDAR 2021
VIEW ALL EVENTS
Watch TTG+ On Demand sessions
TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies 2021 shortlist revealed
VIEW ALL EVENTS
Topics
Agents
Air
Brexit
Business advice
City & Finance
Coronavirus support
Costa Rica hub
Cruise
Cruise Restart hub
Destination Canada hub
Destinations
Diversity & Inclusion hub
Features Lists & Media Packs
Holiday To Help Out
Inbound tourism hub
Luxury
Operators
Opinion
Product
Responsible tourism hub
#RestartTravel hub
Technology
Touring & Adventure
Travel Agent Tracker
Visit Jersey hub
Operators
Opinion
Product
Responsible tourism hub
#RestartTravel hub
Technology
Touring & Adventure
Travel Agent Tracker
Visit Jersey hub
Cruise Restart hub
Destination Canada hub
Destinations
Diversity & Inclusion hub
Features Lists & Media Packs
Holiday To Help Out
Inbound tourism hub
Luxury
Videos
TTG Diversity Charter
TTG Travel Heroes
30 Under 30
everywoman in Travel
ITT hub
WTM hub
Suppliers Directory Live
VIEW ALL TOPICS
PPA Independent Publishing Company of the Year 2019
Campaign Business Media Brand of the Year 2020
Topics
Agents
Air
Brexit
Business advice
City & Finance
Coronavirus support
Costa Rica hub
Cruise
Cruise Restart hub
Destination Canada hub
Destinations
Diversity & Inclusion hub
Features Lists & Media Packs
Holiday To Help Out
Inbound tourism hub
Luxury
Operators
Opinion
Product
Responsible tourism hub
#RestartTravel hub
Technology
Touring & Adventure
Travel Agent Tracker
Visit Jersey hub
Operators
Opinion
Product
Responsible tourism hub
#RestartTravel hub
Technology
Touring & Adventure
Travel Agent Tracker
Visit Jersey hub
Cruise Restart hub
Destination Canada hub
Destinations
Diversity & Inclusion hub
Features Lists & Media Packs
Holiday To Help Out
Inbound tourism hub
Luxury
Videos
TTG Diversity Charter
TTG Travel Heroes
30 Under 30
everywoman in Travel
ITT hub
WTM hub
Suppliers Directory Live
VIEW ALL TOPICS
Events
TTG+ Events
Open Events
TTG's Top 50 Travel Agencies 2021
The Travel Industry Awards by TTG
TTG Luxury Travel Awards
TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies
TTG EVENTS CALENDAR 2021
VIEW ALL EVENTS
Watch TTG+ On Demand sessions
TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies 2021 shortlist revealed
VIEW ALL EVENTS
Competitions
Win a fam trip place with Visit Utah's Walker Tracker challenge
23 Dec 2020
Win a four-night stay in Ajman with Youtravel
16 Dec 2020
Win an island break on Jersey
07 Dec 2020
Win a fam trip place with Visit Utah's Walker Tracker challenge
Win a four-night stay in Ajman with Youtravel
Win an island break on Jersey
VIEW ALL COMPETITIONS
Join TTG+
TTG+ Benefits
TTG+ Events
TTG Suppliers Directory Live
TTG+ Events On Demand
TTG Travel Agent Tracker
TTG Print Archive
Join TTG+
Latest Edition
Advertise
Features List
Travel Industry Jobs
Apply for travel industry jobs or place your own recruitment briefs.
TTG+ Benefits
TTG+ Events
TTG Suppliers Directory Live
TTG+ Events On Demand
TTG Travel Agent Tracker
TTG Print Archive
Join TTG+
Latest Edition
Advertise
Features List
Travel Industry Jobs
Apply for travel industry jobs or place your own recruitment briefs.
Pre-departure testing 'must be short-term emergency measure only'
08 Jan 2021
by James Chapple
Aviation sector reacts to new pre-travel testing requirement for majority of UK arrivals
To continue reading...
Please log in below or join now for access.
Join now
For assistance contact
support@ttgmedia.com
Remember me
Register
|
Reset password
Next Article
Shapps outlines pre-travel test requirement for arrivals
James Chapple
Deputy News Editor
TTG Media Ltd.
More By This Author
Shapps outlines pre-travel test requirement for arrivals
South Africa travel ban extended to Indian Ocean destinations
Jet2.com and Jet2holidays put summer 2022 on sale
Most Read
Welsh agents face fresh blow as Tier 4 restrictions imposed
British Airways axes Seychelles amid long-haul route cull
SLG collapse leaves £405 million deficit for creditors
Canary Islands removed from travel corridor list
TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies 2021 shortlist revealed
Read TTG December 2020
07 Dec 2020
Recommended For You
Shapps outlines pre-travel test requirement for arrivals
08 Jan 2021
South Africa travel ban extended to Indian Ocean destinations
07 Jan 2021
Covid travel testing 'set to stay for whole of 2021'
07 Jan 2021
Jet2.com and Jet2holidays put summer 2022 on sale
07 Jan 2021
Competitions
VIEW ALL
Win a fam trip place with Visit Utah's Walker Tracker challenge
23 Dec 2020
Win a four-night stay in Ajman with Youtravel
16 Dec 2020
Win an island break on Jersey
07 Dec 2020
VIEW ALL
Our Next Events
VIEW ALL
TTG's Top 50 Travel Agencies 2021
19 Mar 2021
The Vox, Birmingham
TTG Media Limited.
Place of registration: England and Wales.
Company number 08723341.
Registered address: 6th Floor, 2 London Wall Place, London EC2Y 5AU
About Us
Advertise
Privacy
Contacts
Newsletters
Cookies
Our Vision
Worldwide
T&Cs
Subscribe
Feeds
Refunds