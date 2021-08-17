Among the national press headlines on Friday (20 August) are claims three top civil servants are still on holiday - despite calls for the UK to urgently ramp up its evacuation mission in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Sajid Javid has given a strong indication Covid booster jabs will be given to the most vulnerable from September. It comes as the government faces yet more backlash over its lack of regulation around travel PCR testing providers.

Here are the key headlines.

Top govt aides ‘still on holiday’ despite Afghanistan crisis

Three of the most senior government civil servants dealing with Afghanistan evacuation are reportedly still on holiday. Top officials at the Foreign Office, Home Office and Ministry of Defence are all claimed to be away while rescue efforts continue. The reports follow anger towards foreign secretary Dominic Raab for continuing with his own holiday despite the escalating situation in Afghanistan late last week. (Daily Mail)



Covid boosters to start ‘next month’

A UK Covid vaccine booster scheme has been confirmed and is likely to start next month, the health secretary has said. Sajid Javid said he was uncertain of the exact start date, while government was waiting for the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation’s "final advice". He added the "most vulnerable" would be offered their third jab first. (BBC)

Only eight ‘cowboy’ test firms removed after govt review

A review into “cowboy” travel test providers has seen only eight companies (less than 2% of firms) on the government’s approved list removed so far - a week after the health secretary announced an “urgent” examination of the system. A newspaper investigation found consumers were also being misled by "from £20" prices. (The Telegraph)

Sydney lockdown extended to 30 September

New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced further Covid restrictions - including compulsory outdoor mask wearing across the state and a curfew in ’local government areas of concern’. Greater Sydney’s lockdown has been extended until 30 September as health officials confirm 644 Covid cases. (The Guardian)

Two killed in wildfire near Saint-Tropez

Two people have died in wildfires near Saint-Tropez. Thousands have been forced to flee and more than 20 were left suffering from smoke inhalation or minor injuries due to the blazes, which broke out on Monday and swept through the Plaine des Maures nature reserve in the south of France. (The Independent)