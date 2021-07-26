The lines held a celebration in the Port of Seattle, from which both resumed sailing at the weekend.



Both Princess and HAL have homeported in the city on the US west coast, near the border with Canada, for more than 20 years.



Princess president Jan Swartz and HAL president Gus Antorcha led the celebrations, reflecting on the importance of cruising to the city and also Alaska.



HAL’s Alaska season started on Saturday (24 July) with Nieuw Statendam setting sail for the region, followed a day later by Majestic Princess.



Both lines will operate 10 cruises out of Seattle through to September.