Regal Princess returned to Southampton on Tuesday morning (3 August) following a three-night scenic cruise from Southampton, the first time the line has sailed ex-UK with guests since the onset of the Covid crisis.



The line was among the very first to voluntarily paused all guest operations last March; Majestic Princess last month became the first Princess ship to return to service, departing for Alaska.



Regal Princess will be joined in the UK later this month by Sky Princess, and together the ships will offer a range of three- and seven-night UK scenic cruises and itineraries calling in Portland, Liverpool, Belfast and Greenock.