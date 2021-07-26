The 12-night cruise will depart on 26 October next year and will sail a roundtrip from Southampton, calling at Vigo, Madeira, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Lisbon.

Fares start from £999pp based on two people sharing an inside stateroom. All inclusive prices come in at £1,359pp.

Tony Roberts, vice president of Princess Cruises UK and Europe, said: "Following popular demand for Princess’ itineraries to the Canaries, we are delighted to extend Emerald Princess’ ex-UK season with this new voyage, meaning guests have three Canary Islands sailings to choose from for 2022."