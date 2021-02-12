Cruise lines are having to redeploy their ships after the Canadian Transport Ministry issued an interim order closing Canadian ports and waters to passenger ships until 28 February 2022.



Princess is replacing its 24-night Canadian Adventure itinerary, due to depart Southampton on September 18, with three new trips: a 12-night Canary islands itinerary, a seven-night Spain and France trip, and a five-night Belgium and Netherlands “sampler” cruise.



All three new ex-UK cruises on Regal Princess are due to go on sale from Tuesday (2 March).



Tony Roberts, Princess Cruises UK & Europe vice president, said: “We added these new itineraries based on the strong demand from UK guests for our 2021 ex-UK season.



“While we share our guests’ disappointment over the cancelled Canadian Adventure voyage, we’re pleased to be able to offer our guests even more choice of sailings from Southampton for this year.



Princess will be offering a 25-night Canada and New England round-trip cruise from Southampton in 2022 on Sky Princess.