Princess will offer guests booked on a cancelled cruise to an equivalent sailing in 2022

Two Carnival Corporation brands have cancelled all sailings in and out of Australia until December amid "uncertainty" over the resumption of cruising in the region.

Princess Cruises is cancelling sailings until 19 December and P&O Cruises Australia is extending its suspension of operations through to 17 December.

Guests booked on a cancelled Princess cruise will be moved to an equivalent sailing in 2022, or be offered a refund or future cruise credit.

The extension to P&O’s pause applies to cruises scheduled to depart from 17 September.

According to the line the industry has been "discussing a framework" for the restart of domestic-only cruising with the government and public health authorities since last October.