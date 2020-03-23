Enchanted Princess had been due to be named in Southampton on 30 June

“We that know these decisions will have a large adverse economic impact on the state of Alaska, which relies on tourism," said Swartz."Our thoughts are also with our small business partners throughout Alaska, who we’ve supported every summer for decades."

In a video message, president Jan Swartz revealed all of Princess’s Alaska Gulf cruises and cruise tours are to be cancelled; its five Alaskan wilderness lodges will not open this summer, and its trains and buses will not operate – impacting 3,500 seasonal roles.

The line has extended its pause in global operations through 30 June in response to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s decision to impose its "no sail order" for at least a further 100 days .

Swartz stressed she was, however, hopeful Emerald Princess and Ruby Princess would still be able to offer roundtrip cruises from Seattle to Alaska in the late summer.



She further revealed that owing to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Princess’s shipbuilding partners in Italy, the launch of the line’s newest ship, Enchanted Princess, would be delayed.



“This global outbreak continues to challenge our world in unimaginable ways," said Swartz. "We recognise how disappointing this is to our long-term business partners and thousands of employees, many of whom have been with us in Alaska for decades.



“We hope everyone impacted by these cancellations – especially our guests, travel advisor partners, teammates, and the communities we visit – understand our decision to do our part to protect the safety, health and well-being of our guests and team. We look forward to the brighter days and smooth seas ahead for all of us.”



Each ship will have a unique return to service date, said Princess. These are based on previously published cruise itineraries, with some modifications, departing after July 1.



Princess has vowed to protect agent commissions on bookings for cancelled cruises paid in full "in recognition of the critical role travel advisors play in the cruise line’s business and success".