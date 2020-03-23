Changes to the line’s Cruise with Confidence scheme follow Princess’s decision to suspend all cruise operations through 30 June owing to the coronavirus pandemic.



"We have temporarily revised our final payment dates and cancellation policies for voyages through October 15 2020," said Princess.



"As always, payments made prior to the final payment date are refundable to you in the original method of payment. We have new policies handling cancellations and refunds after the final payment date."