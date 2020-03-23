Princess Cruises has temporarily revised its cancellation policy and payment terms for cruises and cruisetours departing between July and mid-October.
Changes to the line’s Cruise with Confidence scheme follow Princess’s decision to suspend all cruise operations through 30 June owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We have temporarily revised our final payment dates and cancellation policies for voyages through October 15 2020," said Princess.
"As always, payments made prior to the final payment date are refundable to you in the original method of payment. We have new policies handling cancellations and refunds after the final payment date."
For cruises sailing before 31 July, customers can now cancel up to 48 hours before sailing to receive the full amount paid either as a future cruise credit or a refund.
Those booked on cruises sailing from 1 August through 15 October can cancel up to 30 days before sailing to receive the full amount paid either as a future cruise credit or refund.
Meanwhile, final balance payment dates on cruises departing up to 15 October have been brought down from 90 days to 60 days.
Princess hopes to resume cruise operations on 1 July, pending any further restrictions on sailing.