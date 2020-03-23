TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
Princess Cruises ship stricken with coronavirus outbreak

03 Apr 2020by Franki Berry

Another Princess Cruises ship has been struck with an outbreak of coronavirus. 

There has been a coronavirus outbreak on Coral Princess
There has been a coronavirus outbreak on Coral Princess

There are 12 people onboard Coral Princess who have tested positive for Covid-19 - seven guests and five crew members.

 

Before Princess paused its operational schedule for 60 days on 12 March, the vessel was sailing a South America itinerary which was scheduled to end on 19 March.

 

A plan to disembark in Buenos Aires on 20 March as originally scheduled proved not to be possible, and it is now working with authorities to disembark in Fort Lauderdale in Florida.

 

In the meantime, all the 1,020 guests will continue to self-isolate in their staterooms, with all meals delivered by room service.

