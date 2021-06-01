The new rules will apply to voyages on Regal Princess from 30 September to 3 November, as well as Sky Princess itineraries from 5 October to 5 November.



The policy will require all guests aged 18 and over to have completed their Covid-19 vaccinations at least 14 days before sailing. While all younger guests will need to provide a negative PCR test within 72 hours of travel unless they have completed their vaccine programme.



All guests will also have to take a PCR test at the cruise terminal which will be provided for free.



The vaccination policy for the UK summer “seacation” departures on Regal Princess from July 31 and Sky Princess from August 30 will not be amended: all guests must have completed their vaccination course at least seven days before departure or 14 days before sailing for those who have just had a single vaccine dose.



Princess’s vaccination and testing policies mirror those of sister line P&O Cruises which has also announced its deployment plans for the rest of 2021