Princess Cruises is to resume voyages in the US from September 2021 with itineraries from California and Florida.

The Carnival Corp-owned brand said it would be offering cruises on eight ships from three ports – Los Angeles, San Francisco and Fort Lauderdale – starting between 25 September and 28 November.



Majestic Princess and Grand Princess will sail from Los Angeles offering cruises along the west coast and Mexico as well as trips to Hawaii, while Ruby Princess will be offering similar destinations from San Francisco.



Five ships will be sailing from Fort Lauderdale – Enchanted Princess, Sky Princess, Regal Princess, Caribbean Princess and Crown Princess – operating voyages to the Caribbean, with Crown Princess sailing on 10-day trips to the Panama Canal.

Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises’ president, said: “As we continue our return to service, it is a thrill for us to be able to bring more cruise vacation options to our travel-starved guests.



“We appreciate the support of government and port officials who we worked closely with to make these travel opportunities available, in a thoughtful and safe way, for our guests.”



Princess’ cruises in 2021 are available for passengers who have received their final dose of an approved Covid-19 vaccine at least 14 days before the start of the voyage and have proof of their vaccination.