The Ask Isaac webchat will now be available from 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, and also between 10am and 4pm on Sunday.



Tony Roberts, vice president Princess Cruises UK & Europe, said: “Princess Cruises is dedicated to supporting the trade and it has never been more important to be able to provide immediate support and information to our travel agents partners.



“Extending the Ask Isaac’s hours means we are able to allocate even more resource, time and support to the growing number of agents who are benefiting from the live webchat service.”